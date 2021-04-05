Huntsville police officer charged for 2018 murder fights to have evidence admitted in court

A Huntsville police officer charged in a 2018 murder is fighting to have evidence admitted in court of another officer’s reckless behavior.

An attorney for William Darby wants to show evidence of that officer’s retraining to show she put herself in mortal danger at the scene of the 2018 fatal shooting. That’s where Darby shot and killed a suicidal man.

Darby is set for a pre-trial conference Tuesday afternoon. His murder trial is set for May 3.

The city is paying more than $100,000 for his defense.