Huntsville police officer getting a big thank you after a huge push

Photo of Huntsville Police Department Officer David Jones from Cindy Palazzo's Facebook page post

A Huntsville Police Department officer is being singled out on social media for lending a helping hand – and giving a big push.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 11:42 AM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Cindy Palazzo posted a thank you on her Facebook page Tuesday to the officer who helped her daughter recently.

Palazzo said her daughter’s car broke down at the intersection of Jordan Lane and University Drive when a police officer came to help. Officer David Jones pushed the car to a parking lot while waiting for a tow truck to come.

See Cindy Palazzo’s photo and see her full comment by clicking on her Facebook post below:

