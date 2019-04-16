Huntsville police officer appealing immunity ruling in his murder case

According to court documents, Huntsville Police Department Officer William Benjamin “Ben” Darby is appealing Madison County Judge Donna Pate's ruling to not grant him immunity in his murder case.

Judge Donna Pate issued the order on Thursday, April 4, denying Darby's request for immunity after a hearing on Wednesday, April 3.

Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Parker, 49, in April 2018 after the two were in a standoff. Police say Parker was holding a gun and threatened to kill himself. According to Police Chief Mark McMurray, Darby only fired after Parker refused to drop his weapon.

The immunity hearing was to determine whether or not Darby, a police officer since 2016, acted in self-defense or if the case needs to move forward to a jury trial.