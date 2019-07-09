Huntsville police need help identifying suspect accused of using stolen credit card at Target

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Huntsville police was help identifying a suspect accused of making purchases with a stolen credit card at a Target.
Police say he appears to be driving a dark-colored 2003-2012 Lincoln Town Car, and he has sleeve tattoos on both arms. If you have information, call the department at 256-427-7270.
