Huntsville police make second arrest in Beaumont Place murder

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a second man in the June 9 murder of Rashaud Cisero Greenwood at Beaumont Place.

Darius Jamel Johnson, 21, of Huntsville has been charged with capital murder, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman. Darius Johnson is in custody and being interviewed by investigators.

Tavias Lavon Drake, 25, was previously arrested for capital murder in this case as well. Read more about him here