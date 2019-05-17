Clear
Huntsville police make new arrest in March murder

Marcus McCarver; This is an old booking photo from May of 2018. A new booking photo isn't available at this time.

Marcus McCarver is accused of murdering 19-year-old Austin Rich at Brixworth at Bridgestreet apartments.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 4:21 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 5:23 PM
Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police have arrested a suspect, 32-year-old Marcus McCarver, for capital murder in a fatal apartment shooting on March 20.

McCarver is accused of murdering 19-year-old Austin Rich at Brixworth at Bridgestreet apartments. Authorities originally arrested another man, 28-year-old Demorris Lauderdale, for Rich's death.

The charges against Lauderdale were dropped at the end of April. Lauderdale was in jail for 20 days for capital murder before his attorney submitted evidence, surveillance photos and a gas station receipt showing he was hundreds of miles away in Georgia, just before the shooting.

Police eyewitness accounts led to the arrest of Demorris Lauderdale. They say the new capital murder arrest comes after additional information became available. At this time, police are not releasing that information.

There was not a bond set for McCarver, since he was arrested on a capital murder charge. Officials say the charge is capital because a drug-related robbery was underway when the homicide happened.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police say more arrests are possible in the future.

