Huntsville police make arrest in Beaumont Place murder

The Huntsville Police Department has made an arrest in a June 9 murder.
Lt. Michael Johnson said police have arrested Tavias Lavon Drake, 25, and charged him with capital murder in the Beaumont Place murder investigation.
The victim in that case has been identified as Rashaud Cisero Greenwood, 25.
This case is still under investigation, Johnson said.
