Huntsville police make 2nd arrest in Labor Day weekend murder

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a second person in the murder of Latryl Williams.
Breon Dwayne Humphrey-Sallings, 23, was charged with murder today, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.
Williams was shot to death Sept. 1 at Westlake Apartments, 1901 Sparkman Drive.
On Sept. 14, police made their first arrest in the case when Aushad Malik Shaw, 19, was charged. Read about that here.
