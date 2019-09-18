Huntsville police make 2nd arrest in Labor Day weekend murder

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a second person in the murder of Latryl Williams.

Breon Dwayne Humphrey-Sallings, 23, was charged with murder today, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Williams was shot to death Sept. 1 at Westlake Apartments, 1901 Sparkman Drive.

On Sept. 14, police made their first arrest in the case when Aushad Malik Shaw, 19, was charged. Read about that here.