Huntsville police make 2nd arrest in Labor Day weekend murder
Huntsville police make 2nd arrest in Labor Day weekend murder

Breon Dwayne Humphrey-Sallings

Latryl Williams was shot to death Sept. 1 at Westlake Apartments, 1901 Sparkman Drive.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 3:24 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a second person in the murder of Latryl Williams.

Breon Dwayne Humphrey-Sallings, 23, was charged with murder today, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Williams was shot to death Sept. 1 at Westlake Apartments, 1901 Sparkman Drive.

On Sept. 14, police made their first arrest in the case when Aushad Malik Shaw, 19, was charged. Read about that here.

