Huntsville police looking for two suspects after man shot in chest

Huntsville police are still looking for two suspects after a man was shot in the chest.

The shooting happened on Burgess Road. Police say the victim then drove himself to a nearby gas station on Pulaski Pike.

Right now, Huntsville police are looking for a man and a woman they say are involved with the shooting, but that’s all they have released about the two suspects so far.

In video from the scene on Saturday, you can see police cars and crime scene tape around the gas station. Right now, it’s unclear if the victim knew the people who shot him.

We talked to a business owner in the area who wants the city to do something about all of the crime in North Huntsville.

"You start cleaning it up and it's going to be better. I guarantee it," Albert Moore said.

The victim of the shooting is expected to be okay.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Huntsville police at (256) 427-7020.