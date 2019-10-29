Huntsville police say two suspects are wanted after an armed robbery at Domino's Pizza on Oct. 27 around 10:30 p.m.
The department says the store on Andrew Jackson Way was robbed by two unknown black males. They are wanted for robbery first-degree.
According to police, the suspects were waiting outside the store, and when a driver pulled up to go inside, they forced the driver inside the store at gunpoint. Once inside the store, police say the manager was held at gunpoint and forced to open the front register.
Police say the suspects took roughly $60 and then fled on foot. They say a K-9 officer tracked down a connected alley, but lost any trace shortly after.
Related Content
- Huntsville police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Domino's Pizza
- Huntsville police: Marco's Pizza armed robbery suspect in custody
- Huntsville Police looking for suspect in Facebook Marketplace armed robbery
- Decatur police arrest armed robbery suspect
- Huntsville police investigating robbery
- Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Huntsville store
- Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Huntsville GameStop
- Huntsville police arrest GameStop robbery suspect
- Huntsville police seek pizza-buying suspect with cloned credit card
- Police respond to armed robbery at Huntsville store
Scroll for more content...