Huntsville police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Domino's Pizza

Police say the suspects took roughly $60 and then fled on foot.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say two suspects are wanted after an armed robbery at Domino's Pizza on Oct. 27 around 10:30 p.m.

The department says the store on Andrew Jackson Way was robbed by two unknown black males. They are wanted for robbery first-degree.

According to police, the suspects were waiting outside the store, and when a driver pulled up to go inside, they forced the driver inside the store at gunpoint. Once inside the store, police say the manager was held at gunpoint and forced to open the front register.

Police say the suspects took roughly $60 and then fled on foot. They say a K-9 officer tracked down a connected alley, but lost any trace shortly after. 

