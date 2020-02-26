Huntsville police looking for suspect who shot into vehicles

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning on Blue Springs Road.
The department is looking for a suspect accused of shooting into vehicles. They say one of these vehicles was occupied at the time.
Officers responded to the scene around 1:37 a.m. after receiving a call that multiple shots were fired. They found four victims at the scene.
Police say one was sitting in his vehicle and had a minor injury from broken glass. He was taken to the hospital. The other victims were not injured.
Investigators say the victims were not forthcoming with information or identifying a suspect.
