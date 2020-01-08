Huntsville police looking for stolen truck and materials

Huntsville police are looking for thieves who stole 24 barrels of a dangerous material used in explosives.

The barrels were stolen from the Kennametal plant off of Madison Boulevard Saturday night. Police say more than 20 17-gallon barrels filled with tungsten metal powder were loaded onto the trailer. The material is worth $186,000.

The biggest concern is the powder can be used to make explosives if it falls into the wrong hands. That's a thought that worries people who live in the area.

"It just kind of makes me a little tense, like everything that's going on, there are so many people, so many schools around here. It could be just awful so I just...Makes me worry about people's safety," said Davey Leetch, who lives in Madison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the FBI are involved in the investigation since the powder is used in explosives.

We've reached out to the company about this case and are waiting to hear back.

If you have seen this truck or know anything about the burglary, you should give Huntsville police a call at 256-883-3791.