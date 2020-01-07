Huntsville police looking for bank robbery suspect

The Huntsville Police Department needs help identifying a suspect in a December bank robbery.

PNC Bank, 107 Lilly Flagg Road, was robbed about 11:30 a.m. Dec. 20. The amount of money the suspect got away with has not been released, but the bank is offering a $5,000 reward.

Police said a man, seen in the photos with this story, walked in the bank and handed a teller a note asking for money. The teller said the suspect acted like he had a gun, but a firearm never was seen.

The suspect got money and grabbed his note and left the bank.

He is described as a light-skinned black male wearing a gray toboggan, a gray Huntsville High School hoodie, and red and white pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville police at 256-427-7009 or 256-427-7114.