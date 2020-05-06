Huntsville police look to identify suspected mail thief

Huntsville police are asking the public for help identifying a suspected mail thief.
The department posted photos to Twitter of the suspect and their vehicle. They say on Apr. 27 around 5 p.m., he stole mail from a resident in a neighborhood just north of the Five Points area.
If you have information, call police at 256-213-4512.
Help Huntsville Police identify this person seen in this vehicle. April 27th around 5pm he stole mail from a resident in a neighborhood just north of the 5 points area. Please call 256-213-4512 if you have any information. @WAAYTV @waff48 @whnt @rocketcitynow pic.twitter.com/wJGzet31Sz
— Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) May 6, 2020
