Huntsville police justified in deadly shooting of suspect, Madison County DA finds

The Madison County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that the Huntsville Police Department’s use of deadly force against a suspect in November was justified.

Bradley Pugh was shot and killed Nov. 16. (Read more HERE and HERE)

Pugh was found waving a gun while standing on the roof of Ted’s Bar-B-Q in Five Points about 10 p.m. Nov. 16.

About two hours later, he came down and ran away from police. Police said Pugh pointed his gun at them.

The Tuesday news release from District Attorney Robert Broussard said “Multiple officers then employed deadly physical force by discharging their firearms killing Mr. Pugh.”

See the full report below: