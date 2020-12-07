Huntsville police involved in standoff in North Huntsville

Huntsville Police closed a stretch of road in North Huntsville Sunday night. Police responded to a home on Linde Street Sunday night around 9:40 for a domestic violence call. Officers closed Oakwood Ave. and Pulaski Pike near Linde Street after seeing a man inside a home with a gun.

The department told WAAY 31 it believes the man is inside the home by himself. He is accused of threatening family with the gun, according to police.

Huntsville Police said crisis negotiators responded to the area, and they are working on talking the man into coming out of the house without his weapon.

As of 12:45 a.m. Monday police are still on the scene. Police are asking for people to avoid the area.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue as well as Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) are staging nearby, according to police.

