Huntsville police investigating vandalism to Jewish community organization

Police responded to the center on Friday.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 11:42 AM
Updated: Apr 10, 2020 11:54 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are investigating vandalism to a Jewish community organization.

Officers responded Friday to Chabad of Huntsville on Parkhill Road SE. A rabbi at the center said surveillance video shows a suspect spray painting for about 20 minutes. Driveways, garage doors, a mailbox and a retaining wall were vandalized.

The rabbi said the FBI is also investigating.

A synagogue in south Huntsville was vandalized on Thursday. Read about that incident here.

