Photo Gallery 5 Images
Huntsville police are investigating vandalism to a Jewish community organization.
Officers responded Friday to Chabad of Huntsville on Parkhill Road SE. A rabbi at the center said surveillance video shows a suspect spray painting for about 20 minutes. Driveways, garage doors, a mailbox and a retaining wall were vandalized.
The rabbi said the FBI is also investigating.
A synagogue in south Huntsville was vandalized on Thursday. Read about that incident here.
Related Content
- Huntsville police investigating vandalism to Jewish community organization
- Huntsville Police investigate business vandalism
- Police investigating vandalism to Huntsville synagogue
- Huntsville community pool vandalized with homophobic graffiti
- Huntsville police investigating robbery
- Huntsville Jewish community celebrates second night of Hanukkah with car parade
- Police investigating shooting in Huntsville
- Huntsville police investigate robbery shooting
- Huntsville Police investigating overnight shooting
- Huntsville police investigating shooting death
Scroll for more content...