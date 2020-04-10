Huntsville police investigating vandalism to Jewish community organization

Huntsville police are investigating vandalism to a Jewish community organization.

Officers responded Friday to Chabad of Huntsville on Parkhill Road SE. A rabbi at the center said surveillance video shows a suspect spray painting for about 20 minutes. Driveways, garage doors, a mailbox and a retaining wall were vandalized.

The rabbi said the FBI is also investigating.

