Huntsville police investigating two separate shooting incidents

Huntsville police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday night.

The first shooting happened in the 4600 block of Blue Haven Road just before 8:00 p.m. Huntsville police said the victim went to a home on Ortega Circle where a student he said bullied his child lives. There he confronted another man at the residence. Officers were called to the home following a dispute. The victim then left and went back to his home on Blue Haven.

A short time later the suspect went to the victims' home with another man. A second confrontation took place and the suspect shot the victim in the arm. After the shooting, the suspect went back to his home on Ortega Circle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened almost an hour later on Evans Avenue. Police said a woman went to a home in the 2200 block of Evans Avenue in a truck along with three men. There they confronted one of the victims. One of men in the vehicle fired a gun at the victims from the front passenger seat. The woman and the three men took off west toward Pulaski Pike. Huntsville police told us the victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They said the vehicle the suspects were in was recovered in Limestone County.

No arrests have been made in either incident. Both incidents are under investigation.