Huntsville police: Suspicious package at U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center not a threat

1:06 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department said it has determined the package is not a threat. The contents of the package have not been revealed.
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Fire and Rescue are investigating a suspicious package found on Quality Circle at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center.
Huntsville Police's Bomb Squad is also x-raying the package.
The package is said to be outside in the back of the building. Police said it's a large envelope that appears to have been tampered with and repackaged.
A white liquid leaked out of the envelope and dried. Hazmat is working to detect toxic chemicals.
The envelope is addressed to the U.S. Army Engineering Corp.
The call came in about 10:30 a.m., according to police.
