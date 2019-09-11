Clear

Huntsville police: Suspicious package at U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center not a threat

The call came in about 10:30 a.m., according to police.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 12:07 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 1:08 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

1:06 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department said it has determined the package is not a threat. The contents of the package have not been revealed.

From earlier: 

The Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Fire and Rescue are investigating a suspicious package found on Quality Circle at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center.

Huntsville Police's Bomb Squad is also x-raying the package.

The package is said to be outside in the back of the building. Police said it's a large envelope that appears to have been tampered with and repackaged. 

A white liquid leaked out of the envelope and dried. Hazmat is working to detect toxic chemicals.

The envelope is addressed to the U.S. Army Engineering Corp.

