Huntsville police investigate suspicious package at UAH

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared. It has been determined the package was not dangerous and instead part of someone's cosplay.
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department’s bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package found at UAH.
The package was found on a picnic table by the lake by a man walking a dog.
It was reported to be a metal package with a wire coming out of it.
There is a heavy police presence and some roads in the area are closed.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
