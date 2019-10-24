Huntsville police investigate suspicious package at UAH

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared. It has been determined the package was not dangerous and instead part of someone's cosplay.

From earlier:

The Huntsville Police Department’s bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package found at UAH.

The package was found on a picnic table by the lake by a man walking a dog.

It was reported to be a metal package with a wire coming out of it.

There is a heavy police presence and some roads in the area are closed.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.