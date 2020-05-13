Huntsville police investigating shots fired call in North Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department reports that it is investigating a shots fired call at a home on Linde Street in North Huntsville.
The call came in about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported.
