Huntsville police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Two vehicles drove down Turf Avenue NW when someone in a car was shooting, according to Huntsville police Lt. Jesse Sumlin. One of the vehicles side-swiped a tree and then a pole.

Sumlin says both vehicles left the scene, and there were no confirmed shooting victims at Turf Avenue NW. He said a shooting victim at the hospital appears to be unrelated to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.