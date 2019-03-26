Clear

Huntsville police investigating shooting on Bonnell Drive

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday on Bonnell Drive.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 9:38 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 9:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: (9:53 p.m.) The scene has been cleared, and Huntsville police are no longer at the scene.

One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The shooting happened outside an apartment building, and the victim was shot in the stomach.

Police say there was an ongoing dispute between the current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend of a female, and the ex-boyfriend shot the current boyfriend. Authorities say they know who the suspect is, but he is not in custody yet. They say he is a known offender.

