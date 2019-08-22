Clear

Huntsville police investigating shooting off University Drive

Police say one person was shot.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 5:48 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting off University Drive at the Northwoods public housing development.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, and a victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The Boys and Girls Club near where the shooting happened said the kids were inside at the time, and they went on lockdown. An employee said she heard two rounds of shots.

