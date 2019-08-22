Huntsville police investigating shooting off University Drive

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting off University Drive at the Northwoods public housing development.
Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, and a victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
The Boys and Girls Club near where the shooting happened said the kids were inside at the time, and they went on lockdown. An employee said she heard two rounds of shots.
