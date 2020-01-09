Clear
Huntsville police investigating shooting off Lakefront Drive

Police responded to a shooting Thursday around noon.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 12:04 PM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 12:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Sydney Martin

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting off Lakefront Drive.

A Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman, Don Webster, says one patient in critical condition is being transported to the hospital.

Police responded Thursday around noon to the Sunlake at Edgewater apartments.

