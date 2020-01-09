Huntsville police investigating shooting off Lakefront Drive

Photo Gallery 4 Images
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting off Lakefront Drive.
A Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman, Don Webster, says one patient in critical condition is being transported to the hospital.
Police responded Thursday around noon to the Sunlake at Edgewater apartments.
WAAY 31 has reporters at the scene and will update this story.
