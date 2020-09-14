Huntsville police investigating shooting of teenager

Huntsville Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager that took place late Monday.
It happened in a parking lot off Willowbrook Drive, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.
Johnson said the teenager is in critical condition.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|17407
|310
|Unassigned
|12960
|133
|Mobile
|12528
|278
|Montgomery
|8149
|166
|Madison
|6846
|65
|Tuscaloosa
|5567
|96
|Baldwin
|4781
|43
|Shelby
|4643
|40
|Lee
|3613
|49
|Marshall
|3544
|41
|Morgan
|2962
|24
|Etowah
|2886
|43
|Calhoun
|2773
|31
|Elmore
|2213
|44
|DeKalb
|2155
|16
|Walker
|2034
|76
|Houston
|2008
|15
|St. Clair
|1825
|32
|Limestone
|1796
|18
|Franklin
|1662
|28
|Russell
|1575
|2
|Lauderdale
|1527
|30
|Cullman
|1524
|15
|Colbert
|1513
|23
|Dallas
|1475
|25
|Autauga
|1442
|23
|Talladega
|1366
|22
|Jackson
|1362
|8
|Escambia
|1300
|23
|Chilton
|1244
|14
|Blount
|1121
|13
|Dale
|1091
|42
|Coffee
|1044
|5
|Tallapoosa
|956
|83
|Clarke
|935
|14
|Pike
|882
|7
|Butler
|866
|37
|Chambers
|863
|40
|Covington
|842
|25
|Marion
|787
|27
|Marengo
|660
|18
|Winston
|623
|12
|Barbour
|622
|7
|Lowndes
|604
|25
|Bibb
|578
|6
|Pickens
|564
|12
|Bullock
|558
|13
|Hale
|556
|27
|Lawrence
|532
|12
|Washington
|507
|13
|Randolph
|505
|11
|Perry
|487
|5
|Wilcox
|480
|11
|Monroe
|445
|8
|Conecuh
|444
|11
|Clay
|435
|7
|Crenshaw
|421
|30
|Macon
|420
|17
|Geneva
|418
|3
|Cherokee
|407
|11
|Sumter
|405
|19
|Henry
|361
|3
|Fayette
|353
|7
|Choctaw
|331
|12
|Lamar
|292
|2
|Greene
|282
|14
|Cleburne
|281
|6
|Coosa
|117
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|28709
|427
|Davidson
|25184
|279
|Hamilton
|8765
|83
|Rutherford
|8530
|84
|Knox
|8073
|67
|Williamson
|4788
|35
|Sumner
|4469
|91
|Wilson
|3173
|36
|Montgomery
|2790
|39
|Bradley
|2710
|16
|Putnam
|2695
|36
|Out of TN
|2673
|23
|Unassigned
|2631
|6
|Sevier
|2420
|13
|Blount
|2314
|21
|Madison
|2301
|54
|Robertson
|2070
|31
|Maury
|2027
|20
|Washington
|1964
|24
|Sullivan
|1939
|31
|Hamblen
|1760
|22
|Trousdale
|1638
|7
|Tipton
|1614
|16
|Wayne
|1473
|4
|Hardeman
|1450
|25
|Gibson
|1338
|19
|Bedford
|1231
|14
|Dyer
|1129
|12
|Dickson
|1111
|12
|Cumberland
|1057
|10
|Carter
|1053
|26
|Fayette
|1040
|14
|Henderson
|1035
|18
|Loudon
|1032
|4
|Anderson
|1015
|10
|Weakley
|1010
|15
|Jefferson
|1004
|13
|Greene
|979
|28
|Macon
|974
|19
|Obion
|974
|8
|Warren
|953
|8
|McMinn
|945
|24
|Monroe
|944
|17
|Coffee
|925
|9
|Hardin
|877
|14
|Lauderdale
|867
|14
|Lake
|857
|2
|Lawrence
|857
|11
|Haywood
|848
|15
|Bledsoe
|826
|4
|Cheatham
|751
|10
|Roane
|747
|4
|Franklin
|746
|7
|Carroll
|739
|15
|Rhea
|723
|8
|Hawkins
|713
|14
|Cocke
|709
|9
|McNairy
|702
|15
|White
|670
|8
|Marshall
|639
|4
|Smith
|616
|10
|Overton
|593
|3
|Henry
|546
|8
|Johnson
|539
|2
|DeKalb
|522
|9
|Lincoln
|517
|1
|Giles
|516
|16
|Chester
|512
|8
|Hickman
|465
|4
|Crockett
|460
|19
|Marion
|434
|7
|Claiborne
|399
|4
|Decatur
|399
|5
|Campbell
|391
|3
|Polk
|366
|11
|Fentress
|339
|3
|Grainger
|311
|1
|Benton
|303
|9
|Morgan
|281
|2
|Jackson
|279
|2
|Union
|272
|1
|Unicoi
|252
|1
|Cannon
|241
|0
|Meigs
|202
|3
|Humphreys
|200
|3
|Sequatchie
|195
|2
|Grundy
|182
|4
|Scott
|182
|2
|Lewis
|157
|1
|Clay
|142
|4
|Houston
|132
|0
|Perry
|132
|0
|Van Buren
|129
|0
|Moore
|126
|1
|Stewart
|121
|2
|Hancock
|103
|2
|Pickett
|88
|1