Clear

Huntsville police investigating shooting of 19 year old at apartment complex

Brixworth at Bridgestreet apartments

Huntsville police are responding to a shooting at Brixworth at Bridgestreet apartments.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 8:22 AM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 8:22 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police are responding to a shooting at Brixworth at Bridgestreet apartments.

They say one 19-year-old male victim has been taken to Huntsville Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet released any information on a suspect.

Check WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events