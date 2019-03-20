Huntsville police investigating shooting of 19 year old at apartment complex

Huntsville police are responding to a shooting at Brixworth at Bridgestreet apartments.
They say one 19-year-old male victim has been taken to Huntsville Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police have not yet released any information on a suspect.
Check WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates
