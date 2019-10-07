Huntsville police investigating shooting death

Huntsville police are investigating the death of a shooting victim.
Police said they responded to the 200 block of Seminole Drive and found Anthony Fairley, 28, shot near Binford Court about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was unresponsive with life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.
Fairley was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Family shared with us that Fairley was a good man and didn't deserve to die. He was always smiling, the family member added.
The incident remains under investigation, Johnson said.
