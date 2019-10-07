Clear

Huntsville police investigating shooting death

Anthony Fairley (Image courtesy of family)

He was found about 12:30 a.m. Sunday

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 11:08 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Sydney Martin

Huntsville police are investigating the death of a shooting victim.

Police said they responded to the 200 block of Seminole Drive and found Anthony Fairley, 28, shot near Binford Court about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was unresponsive with life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Fairley was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family shared with us that Fairley was a good man and didn't deserve to die. He was always smiling, the family member added.

The incident remains under investigation, Johnson said.

