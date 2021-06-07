Huntsville police investigating shooting after large fight

Huntsville police confirmed one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Guava Circle in North Huntsville.

Officers on scene said the victim was shot in the lower leg. It's a non-life threatening injury.

Police said a large fight broke out in the cul-de-sac of the street when a man pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim ran into a nearby home.

Officers said witnesses told them there were so many people involved in the fight, they were unable to get an accurate total.

At this point, there is no information on the offender.

The victim is in his early to mid 20's.

We have a reporter on the scene working to learn more. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.