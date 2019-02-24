Huntsville police investigating shooting on Autumnwood Drive

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting on Autumnwood Drive Saturday night. When officers arrived at 9:40 p.m, they found one shooting victim who was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
According to police, there are no suspects at this time. No other information was available.
