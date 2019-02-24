Clear
Huntsville police investigating shooting on Autumnwood Drive

According to Huntsville police, a shooting victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital Saturday night.

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 11:57 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting on Autumnwood Drive Saturday night. When officers arrived at 9:40 p.m, they found one shooting victim who was taken to Huntsville Hospital. 

According to police, there are no suspects at this time. No other information was available. 

