Huntsville police investigating robbery

Huntsville Police are investigating a robbery that happened around 4:00 Wednesday morning.

Police said a man was robbed outside a home at the corner of 12th and 7th streets in Huntsville. We're told the robber took off with the man's phone and wallet.

The man, Zach Mcsparrin, said he was robbed at gunpoint. "Out of nowhere a guy came up, pulled a gun on me and demanded my phone and my wallet."

Mcsparrin said he was standing next to his truck when he handed over his phone and wallet and that while the robber was trying to unlock the cell phone, he grabbed his pistol from the side of his truck.

"I fired twice and then he fled down 12th," Mcsparrin said

Mcsparrin says that's when he saw the robber drop something in the field. It was the stolen wallet, but his cellphone is gone.

Aaron Roeske works with Mcsparrin and said he's seen this before.

"Sad to say it happens out here. There's a couple properties we work at where we have the feds, marshalls, everybody roll up at. It's just what you have to deal with on this side of town," Roeske said.

Mcsparrin said he is still trying to process the situation but that he is glad he was prepared.

"Glad I trained for something for a reason. I'd hate to have seen what I would have done without practice with my weapon or anything like that," he said.