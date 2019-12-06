Huntsville Police: Officer in critical condition after being shot; offender in custody

UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department says the officer injured in the shooting is in critical condition. Police say an offender is in custody.

UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department says an officer has been shot on Levert Street.

No suspects are in custody.

FROM EARLIER:

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting possibly involving an officer on Levert Street.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates as we get them.