Huntsville Police: Officer in critical condition after being shot; offender in custody

UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department says the officer injured in the shooting is in critical condition. Police say an offender is in custody.
UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department says an officer has been shot on Levert Street.
No suspects are in custody.
FROM EARLIER:
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting possibly involving an officer on Levert Street.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates as we get them.
