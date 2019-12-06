Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Police: Officer in critical condition after being shot; offender in custody Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville Police: Officer in critical condition after being shot; offender in custody

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting possibly involving an officer on Levert Street.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 4:38 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department says the officer injured in the shooting is in critical condition. Police say an offender is in custody.

UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department says an officer has been shot on Levert Street.

No suspects are in custody.

FROM EARLIER:

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting possibly involving an officer on Levert Street.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates as we get them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events