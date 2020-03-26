Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Huntsville police investigating gas station shooting

It happened about 7:40 p.m., according to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 8:27 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsician, Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police are investigating the shooting of a woman at the Fuel City gas station in the 3,700 block of Drake Avenue.

It happened about 7:40 p.m., according to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

The victim has been taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of her gunshot wound.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events