Huntsville police investigating gas station shooting

Huntsville police are investigating the shooting of a woman at the Fuel City gas station in the 3,700 block of Drake Avenue.
It happened about 7:40 p.m., according to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.
The victim has been taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of her gunshot wound.
