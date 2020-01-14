Huntsville police investigating death at apartment complex on Dunn Drive

Huntsville police are investigating a death at an apartment complex on Dunn Drive Tuesday around 1 a.m.
Police say there was a domestic incident. We are working to learn more.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
