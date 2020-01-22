Huntsville police investigating deadly shooting off Old Monrovia Road

Investigators are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Huntsville.

Police haven't named the victim shot between two buildings at Stone's Throw condominium's off Old Monrovia Road late Tuesday night.

Star Lee said she was walking out her front door on Tuesday to go pick up some food when she saw police responding to the deadly shooting at her condo complex.

"I just saw the police coming in. They didn't have any sirens, but their lights were on. I also saw a fire truck leaving out of here," she said.

Neighbors said investigators had this entire building blocked off with crime scene tape for hours. They said they heard multiple shots when the shooting happened and have questions as to what led up to it.

"It's kind of scary because I was walking outside. If I had been 2 minutes earlier, who knows because bullets don't have names on them," she said.

Police haven't released any information about the victim or any suspects, and neighbors said they heard people outside talking and then at least 5 gunshots go off.

Lee sais she's lived at the complex for years, and seeing police cars and investigators around the complex is far from normal.

"That's sad. We don't have that type of stuff happen over here," she said.

She said she hopes nothing like this happens again

"I think it was just an escalated altercation that happened, and it just got out of hand. I don't expect for something like that to happen over here again, but who's to say," she said.

Huntsville Police said the victim in the shooting was taken to the hospital, where he died.