Huntsville police investigating deadly domestic-related shooting

Huntsville police are investigating a deadly shooting this week.

It happened on Wednesday, May 12. Officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. about an altercation at a home in the 2800 block of Brett Road.

The officers found Alex West, 31, who had been shot. West died at the scene.

Huntsville police investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related and stemmed from an altercation.

The case will be presented to a Madison County Grand Jury. Huntsville police say no further information can be released at this time.