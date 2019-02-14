Huntsville police investigating burglaries at local construction sites

Huntsville police are investigating two burglaries at local construction sites.
Early Thursday morning, police were called to the Times Plaza construction site on South Memorial Parkway near Bob Wallace Avenue. In the last week, officers responded to the Cecil Ashburn Drive construction site as well.
In both cases, the thieves broke into a trailer and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools. Huntsville police are working to determine if the two burglaries are related.
If you have any information about the robberies, you are urged to contact authorities.
