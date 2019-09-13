Huntsville police investigating armed robbery at Metro PCS

Huntsville police are investigating an armed robbery at the Metro PCS at 8410 South Memorial Parkway.
The department says on Friday around 7:30 p.m., the victim stated one black male and one white male entered the business and removed money from the register.
Police say the suspects fled the store, and the investigation is ongoing.
