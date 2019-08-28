Huntsville police investigating after woman shot in leg

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after it says a silver four-door sedan dropped off a gunshot victim at Crestwood Medical Center.
The victim, a 23-year-old woman, told police she was walking down Wilkenson Drive when shh heard gunfire and started to run from the area, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.
She was transported to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound in her leg about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
