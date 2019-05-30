Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville police investigating after woman shot in confrontation with officer Full Story

Huntsville police investigating after woman shot in confrontation with officer

The woman was shot and has been taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.

Posted: May 30, 2019 9:53 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

The Huntsville Police Department is responding to a shooting at an apartment complex off Westheimer Drive.

Officers responded to a call of an armed woman waving a gun at her neighbors at Millstream Apartments, near Milton Frank Stadium, about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, there was a confrontation between officers and the female and there was gunfire by at least one officer, according to Huntsville police.

The woman was shot and has been taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are on scene talking to witnesses.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events