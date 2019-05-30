Huntsville police investigating after woman shot in confrontation with officer

The Huntsville Police Department is responding to a shooting at an apartment complex off Westheimer Drive.

Officers responded to a call of an armed woman waving a gun at her neighbors at Millstream Apartments, near Milton Frank Stadium, about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, there was a confrontation between officers and the female and there was gunfire by at least one officer, according to Huntsville police.

The woman was shot and has been taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are on scene talking to witnesses.

