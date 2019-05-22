Huntsville police investigating after woman assaulted on Clopton Street

A Huntsville woman is in the hospital fighting for her life after police say she was found assaulted early Wednesday morning.

The assault happened in West Huntsville on Clopton Street, just off Triana Boulevard. WAAY 31 talked with neighbors about the incident.

"This is just a hotspot. It breed this and this is what you get," said Michael Williams, who lives in Huntsville.

Williams said he wasn't surprised hearing Huntsville police were investigating after a woman was severely assaulted in his neighborhood. Other neighbors, who didn't want to go on camera, said she was found behind a home and doesn't live in the neighborhood.

Williams said he moved to Huntsville from New Market more than a year ago, and the neighborhood was nothing like what he expected.

"It's horrible. It's got the influx of crime. What you have over here, it's turns different every single night at about 6 o'clock," said Williams.

He said his family doesn't feel safe because of criminal activity in the area.

"I can't take it. Our kids our home-schooled and they just want piece of mind. Our daughter hasn't even been outside to take a walk, because she's too scared, or I have to walk with her. It's just the way it is around here," said Williams.

He said he's hoping police find who's responsible for the assault, but in the meantime, his family is hoping to move.

"My plan is to get out of here. We are going to go back to the country, get a home and get a piece of mind," said Williams.

Huntsville police are urging anyone with information about the assault to contact them at 256-427-7270.