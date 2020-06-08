Huntsville police investigating after suspect pointed gun at woman, threatened to shoot officers

Huntsville police are investigating after a woman said someone pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

They say the victim on Wilson Drive called 911 around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The woman said she was afraid for the safety of her three children who were still inside the house.

According to police, the suspect has a mental illness and threatened to shoot officers when they approached. After communicating over the phone, they say officers were able to convince him to come outside, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police continue to investigate.