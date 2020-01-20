Huntsville police investigating after man found dead in alley

Huntsville police are investigating after a shooting victim was found dead in an alley behind 3010 7th Avenue.
The victim, a Hispanic man, was found Saturday just after 7 a.m. Police want to know if the public can provide information about his death.
The man’s identity is not being released at this time.
