Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police investigating after man found dead in alley

Police say the shooting victim was found Saturday morning.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 10:02 AM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 10:50 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are investigating after a shooting victim was found dead in an alley behind 3010 7th Avenue.

The victim, a Hispanic man, was found Saturday just after 7 a.m. Police want to know if the public can provide information about his death.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Florence
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Fayetteville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Decatur
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events