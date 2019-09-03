Huntsville police investigating after man followed woman, shot at car

Photo Gallery 5 Images
Huntsville police are investigating an encounter that has one woman warning the community.
Police say after midnight Monday, a man flagged down a woman inside her car. It was in the area of Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road.
The woman told officers that the man asked for her number and when she declined, he pulled out a gun and shot the rear passenger side window. The victim believes it was a pellet gun, but she couldn't confirm.
Police say the victim was leaving McDonald's when she started to be followed. The investigation is still underway.
