Huntsville police investigating after confrontation between business owners leads to shooting, stabbing

According to Lt. Johnson with Huntsville police, on Thursday night, two business owners and body shops near Spring Branch Road in Huntsville had a confrontation that led to a shooting and stabbing incident.
Johnson said one person was stabbed and another was shot. He said neither person had life-threatening injuries.
At this time, police say they do not have a motive.
