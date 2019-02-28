Huntsville police investigating after confrontation between business owners leads to shooting, stabbing

Clear
The businesses are located near Spring Branch Road.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 9:29 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 9:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Lt. Johnson with Huntsville police, on Thursday night, two business owners and body shops near Spring Branch Road in Huntsville had a confrontation that led to a shooting and stabbing incident.

Johnson said one person was stabbed and another was shot. He said neither person had life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police say they do not have a motive.

