Huntsville police investigating after body found in field off Oakwood Road

Huntsville police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning in a field in North Huntsville.

Tyler Berryhill, the Madison County coroner, said a man was found dead in a field in the 2700 block of Oakwood Road near Darby Court.

His name is not being released until family is notified, according to the coroner.

Berryhill said he believes they know how the man died, but they are not releasing that information at this time. An autopsy will be performed this week at the Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville, he said.

Huntsville police investigators were combing through the field until about 1 p.m. Wednesday.