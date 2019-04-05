Huntsville police investigating Thursday night murder

Huntsville police are investigating a Thursday night domestic disturbance that ended in a murder.
Police have identified the victim as Jeremiah Montgomery, 39.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Evans Avenue about 9 p.m. Thursday.
Police say they have a person of interest but no arrests have been made.
