Huntsville police investigating Saturday morning shooting death

Huntsville police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting death.
The department responded to a call on Country Club Avenue overnight.
Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman, said the department is investigating the death but currently has no additional details to provide.
