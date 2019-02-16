Clear

Huntsville police investigating Saturday morning shooting death

The department responded to a call on Country Club Avenue overnight.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 8:45 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting death.

Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman, said the department is investigating the death but currently has no additional details to provide.

