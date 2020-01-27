Clear

Huntsville police investigating Monday shooting

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that sent a victim to Huntsville Hospital.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 7:37 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

Police said three people were involved in an altercation. The person with a gun is in custody. The victim was listed in critical condition late Monday.

The shooting took place in the Northwoods Housing Development located off University Drive.

