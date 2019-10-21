Clear

Huntsville police investigating Metro PCS burglary

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a burglary at Metro PCS by T-Mobile.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 12:52 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a burglary at Metro PCS by T-Mobile.

Officers responded to the store at 3310 Meridian St. about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Management told police security cameras may have captured a subject entering the business and stealing money from a safe.

If you have information on the crime, contact police at 256-722-7100, 256-427-7009 or 256-427-7114.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events