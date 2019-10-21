Huntsville police investigating Metro PCS burglary

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a burglary at Metro PCS by T-Mobile.
Officers responded to the store at 3310 Meridian St. about 1 p.m. Sunday.
Management told police security cameras may have captured a subject entering the business and stealing money from a safe.
If you have information on the crime, contact police at 256-722-7100, 256-427-7009 or 256-427-7114.
